What the House can do with no speaker and how it affects the US

WASHINGTON – The conservative revolt that brought down the Republican leader of the House of Representatives has left the lower chamber of the US Congress in a state of paralysis. With the government due to run out of funding (again) on Nov 18, and major issues like support for Ukraine in flux, Republicans can accomplish little until they agree on a new speaker.

1. What does the speaker of the House do?

The speaker of the House of Representatives is sanctified by the US Constitution, where it is the first position named, even before the presidency. The speaker controls what bills come to the House floor for a vote, giving the post a powerful gatekeeping role.

Another reason the speaker is so important: Since the House is seen as the chamber most directly in touch with the people, the Constitution vests it with the authority to originate all bills that raise revenue. In practice, that means the House originates all spending bills. The speaker is also second in line to the White House, after the vice-president.

2. What happened to the last speaker?

A small group of dissident far-right Republican lawmakers engineered the ouster of Mr Kevin McCarthy as speaker on Oct 3, ending his tumultuous nine months in the job.

Because Republicans have such a slim House majority, losing the support of only eight of his 221 lawmakers was enough to make Mr McCarthy the first House speaker removed from his job. The effort was made possible because Mr McCarthy himself agreed to a change in rules allowing any single lawmaker to motion for a speaker’s removal.

3. What were the dissidents angry about?

Mr McCarthy’s fate was sealed by hardliners frustrated with his bipartisan dealmaking, who say it undermined their desire to rein in federal budget deficits. In recent months Mr McCarthy had struck a deal with President Joe Biden, a Democrat, to avert a US default and allowed the House to approve a temporary funding plan that stopped an Oct 1 government shutdown.

Congress passed none of the 12 appropriations bills for 2024 before the fiscal year began on Oct 1, and the rebel Republicans say they are tired of passing continuing resolutions – which keep spending at current levels – or massive, unamendable omnibus spending bills in lieu of the 12 separate pieces of appropriations legislation.