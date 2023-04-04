What’s expected from Trump’s court appearance to face charges over hush money paid to porn star

WASHINGTON - Former United States president Donald Trump is to appear before a judge in New York on Tuesday to face charges over a hush money payment to porn star Stormy Daniels.

Here is what is expected as the 76-year-old becomes the first former US president to face criminal charges:

Surrender

Trump, who was indicted by a grand jury last week, flew into New York on Monday from his Mar-a-Lago residence in Florida to surrender to the authorities in New York.

Trump is expected to be fingerprinted and may also have a mug shot taken on Tuesday at a Manhattan courthouse, but Mr Joe Tacopina, one of Trump’s lawyers, said the former president would not be placed in handcuffs.

Heavy security has been put in place around the court complex where Trump is to be booked on charges that have not yet been made public yet.

Supporters of the former president have announced plans to hold a rally on Tuesday morning outside Trump Tower, where the real estate tycoon was spending the night.

A grand jury indicted Trump after hearing testimony from a number of witnesses about a US$130,000 (S$173,000) payment to adult film actress Stormy Daniels to buy her silence about an affair she had with Trump in 2006.

Arraignment

Following his booking, Trump will be arraigned before Judge Juan Merchan, at which time he will be presented with the charges and enter a plea.

The arraignment is expected to take place at 2.15pm local time (Wednesday, 2.15am Singapore time) and the charges are expected to be made public at that time.

The judge may set conditions for Trump’s release and schedule the next court date.