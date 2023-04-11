What’s at stake as the US ends Covid-19 emergency measures

WASHINGTON – The United States has started unwinding its Covid-19 crisis measures that have expanded access to health care for millions of people since the beginning of the outbreak in the country in 2020.

President Joe Biden is imminently expected to sign a bill passed by Congress that will conclude the country’s national emergency. The White House on May 11 plans to end a separate, more consequential public health emergency and disband its Covid-19 response team.

A policy that increased health coverage for low-income people has already been discontinued.

So has the federal government’s purchase of Covid-19 vaccines and treatments. While some rules around telehealth will remain relaxed, others are being tightened up again.

Undoing Covid-19 emergency rules also has implications for US immigration policy.

1. What’s Covid-19’s toll in the US now?

Covid-19 has killed more than 1.1 million people in the US altogether. About 230 people were dying each day as of late March, according to the Centres for Disease Control and Prevention, compared with about 3,400 at the peak in January 2021.

2. What were the emergency declarations?

In January 2020, then-Health Secretary Alex Azar declared a public health emergency. That allowed his department to ease or waive certain requirements and put in place flexibilities to address the Covid-19 outbreak.

Mr Azar the next month issued a separate emergency declaration that allowed the Food and Drug Administration to grant emergency use authorizations for Covid-19 products.

No plans have been announced for terminating this declaration, which has made Covid-19 vaccines, treatments and diagnostics – which otherwise might have taken years to bring to market – available more quickly.

Should the declaration be revoked, so will the emergency clearances for those products.

With that in mind, many companies, like Pfizer, Moderna and Gilead, have sought to get their products approved through formal, more permanent pathways.

Then-president Donald Trump issued a national emergency declaration in March 2020 that allowed the federal government to mobilise resources and provide support for activities beyond the confines of public health.