What is Navier-Stokes, the ‘Millennium Problem’ cracked by OpenAI
Cade Metz
- OpenAI announced it solved the Navier-Stokes existence and smoothness problem, one of seven Millennium Problems with a US$1 million prize.
- The problem studies equations describing fluid and gas movement, crucial for weather and climate predictions, but parts remain mathematically unresolved.
- OpenAI’s solution suggests fluid equations could theoretically break down, implying extreme scenarios like water particles reaching infinite velocity, though not observed in reality.
AI generated
On Sept 8, OpenAI announced that its latest AI technology, which has not yet been released to the public, solved an enormously complex math problem called “the Navier-Stokes existence and smoothness problem”. Mathematicians sometimes call it “Navier-Stokes” for short.
Here is a brief guide to the problem.