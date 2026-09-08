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What is Navier-Stokes, the ‘Millennium Problem’ cracked by OpenAI

OpenAI said on Sept 8 that its newest AI technology had solved one of the “Millennium Problems” - a collection of important unanswered math questions.

On Sept 8, OpenAI announced that its latest AI technology, which has not yet been released to the public, solved an enormously complex math problem called “the Navier-Stokes existence and smoothness problem”. Mathematicians sometimes call it “Navier-Stokes” for short.

Here is a brief guide to the problem.