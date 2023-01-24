What guns were used to attack Chinese New Year party in California?

LOS ANGELES - A 72-year-old man fatally shot 11 people celebrating the Lunar New Year at a ballroom near Los Angeles on Saturday night, according to the county sheriff.

Here is what is known so far about the weapons involved and the regulations that govern them:

What guns were used?

The shooter, identified as Huu Can Tran, used a semi-automatic pistol with an “extended large-capacity magazine” attached to it to attack people in the Star Dance Ballroom Studio in Monterey Park, California, according to Los Angeles County Sheriff Robert Luna.

This is a type of handgun that fires one bullet with each pull of the trigger and automatically loads the next cartridge from the magazine.

Mr Luna said the gun was a semi-automatic 9 mm MAC-10, which is a civilian type of pistol based on a fully automatic military-use submachine gun.

He did not disclose the capacity of the magazine attached, although under California law a “large-capacity magazine” is defined as one that holds more than 10 rounds.

The shooter used a second gun to kill himself after fleeing the ballroom. Luna said that one was a Norinco 7.62 x 25mm handgun.

Investigators also found a .308-caliber rifle at the shooter’s home, along with hundreds of rounds of ammunition.

How were the guns obtained?

Officials said they were still investigating how and when Tran obtained the weapons. Mr Luna said the Norinco handgun was registered to the shooter.