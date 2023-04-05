What charges does Trump face in New York's hush money case?

NEW YORK - The Manhattan District Attorney’s office on Tuesday unveiled charges against Donald Trump over hush money payments to suppress accounts of his alleged extramarital affairs, becoming the first former US president to face criminal charges.

Here is an explanation of the charges he faces and his possible defences.

What is Trump accused of doing?

Prosecutors led by Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg charged Trump with 34 felony counts for falsifying business records related to a “catch-and-kill” scheme to suppress negative news stories about him ahead of the 2016 election.

During the campaign, Trump’s former personal lawyer, Mr Michael Cohen, paid porn star Stormy Daniels $130,000 to for her silence on an affair she says she had with Trump.

Trump denies the allegations and the affairs but has admitted to reimbursing Mr Cohen for his payment to Ms Daniels. He has called Mr Bragg’s probe a politically motivated “witch hunt” and pleaded not guilty during his first court appearance Tuesday.

Taken together, the charges carry a maximum of 136 years in prison under New York law, but any prison sentence following a guilty verdict would almost certainly be far less than that.

Trump would almost certainly appeal any conviction.

What laws does that violate?

It is against New York state law to make a false entry in a company’s records. While falsification of business records on its own is a misdemeanor - it is punishable by a sentence of less than one year - it is considered a felony punishable by up to four years in prison if it is done to conceal or further other crimes.

In this case, Mr Bragg said those other crimes include alleged election law violations.

Mr Cohen pleaded guilty in 2018 to federal charges of causing an unlawful campaign contribution and making an excessive campaign contribution tied to the scheme. The US Attorney’s office in Manhattan has not charged Trump, who it referred to in its charging document against Mr Cohen as “Individual-1”, with any crime.

What could Trump’s defence be?

Trump may argue that Mr Cohen acted on his own when paying Ms Daniels, whose real name is Stephanie Clifford. He may also argue that the purpose of silencing Ms Daniels was to spare him and his family the embarrassment of public attention to alleged extramarital affairs, not to help his campaign.

While Mr Cohen testified in 2018 that Trump directed him to pay Ms Daniels, Trump has repeatedly called Cohen a “liar” and could attempt to undermine Mr Cohen’s credibility by pointing out that he has admitted to perjuring himself before Congress.