What are the ‘high seas’? A look at the historic UN ocean treaty and why it matters

UNITED NATIONS - After two decades of planning and talks that culminated in a gruelling race over the past few days in New York, a significant majority of nations agreed on language for a historic United Nations treaty that would protect ocean biodiversity.

As marine life faces threats from climate change, overfishing, the possibility of seabed mining and other dangers, the treaty would make it possible to create marine protected areas and enact other conservation measures on the “high seas”, the immense expanse of ocean covering almost half the world.

“Today the world came together to protect the ocean for the benefit of our children and grandchildren,” said Ms Monica Medina, an assistant secretary of state. “We leave here with the ability to create protected areas in the high seas and achieve the ambitious goal of conserving 30 per cent of the ocean by 2030.”

The open oceans of the world have no international body or agreement with a primary focus of protecting marine biodiversity. This treaty, if enacted, would change that.

However, there is still a way to go before the treaty can take effect. The next major step would be for countries to formally adopt the language, which was settled on Saturday night (Sunday morning in Singapore). Then, nations would need to ratify the treaty itself, which often requires legislative approval.

Here’s a look at this past week’s agreement, what it means, and what might happen next.

What are the “high seas”?

Nations generally control the waters and sea floor that extend 200 nautical miles from their shores. Beyond that, you hit the high seas, which are not subject to any individual nation’s laws or control. They span almost half the planet.

The high seas are home to species up and down the food chain, from phytoplankton to great white sharks. Much of the marine life that are also found closer to shore in national waters – including species of tuna and salmon, sea turtles and whales – also spend much of their lives in the high seas. That fact underlines the need for international collaboration on ways to protect species in need of help. Animals, after all, do not recognise national boundaries.

There’s also deep sea life, including delightfully strange species such as anglerfish (which look like creepy characters in a marine haunted house), tripod fish (which appear to stand on bony fins like stilts) and hatchetfish (which sport organs that light up in rows along their bellies).

It is sometimes said that we know more about the moon than the depths of the seas.