Whale approaches boat captain in Mexico to have lice on its body removed

A whale-watching captain of 20 years in Mexico is also a whale “groomer” now.

In a video posted in March circulating on social media, a whale in Mexico’s Ojo de Liebre Lagoon is seen approaching Mr Paco Jimenez Franco’s boat and lifting its head out of the water.

Mr Franco proceeds to pick some lice off the whale as it stays close to the boat.

This is not the first such encounter for Mr Franco, reported The Dodo, an American news site for animal lovers, on Saturday.

“I have done it repeatedly with the same whale and others,” he told The Dodo. “It is very exciting for me.”