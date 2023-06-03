‘We might be seen as spies’: US-China academic tie-ups slow amid mutual suspicion

WASHINGTON - Dr Brantly Womack, professor emeritus of foreign affairs at the University of Virginia, counts himself lucky to have been able to visit Beijing and lecture at Tsinghua University in February.

Once quite commonplace, such academic exchanges have become rare.

In a note he circulated to academic friends on his return, he said: “The isolation of the Covid-19 era, amplified by the mutual suspicions of Xi Jinping’s China and (Donald) Trump’s and Joe Biden’s America, has removed the human texture from the relationship.”

The unwelcoming atmosphere cuts both ways.

The US Justice Department’s China Initiative – launched in 2018 under the Trump administration to investigate researchers and scientists for any ties to China – was scrapped in 2022. But it continues to haunt research and scientific collaborations between both countries in a new form referred by the department only as “a strategy for countering nation-state threats”.

The China Initiative spawned charges against well over 100 academics, typically for failing to disclose financial ties to Chinese institutions. But an analysis in 2022 by the MIT Technology Review found that 88 per cent of 148 defendants charged were of Chinese ancestry – leading to accusations of racial profiling.

Many cases were dropped, while some ended with minor charges.

Take researcher Franklin Tao, a chemistry professor at the University of Kansas, who In August 2019 was arrested by federal agents who took him away from his home in handcuffs.

In April 2022, a jury found Dr Tao guilty of wire fraud and of making false statements.

But in January 2023, a federal judge acquitted him of the wire fraud charges though she found him guilty of making false statements about undisclosed ties to a research university in China. The judge made a point of saying: “This case is not about espionage.”

In any case, the initiative has achieved what it intended. In December 2021, as questions grew over the programme, former US attorney for the District of Massachusetts Andrew Lelling said: “The point of the initiative was to deter academic researchers from failing to disclose their affiliations with Chinese counterparts.

“There’s no academic researcher in the sciences who isn’t concerned about this. So the point’s been made.”

The chilling effect has been real, said Dr Womack.

“In general, there’s a lot of space in a research academic’s schedule, and he fills it in various ways,” he told The Straits Times.

“There’re a lot of informal contacts and formal arrangements and various other things that happen, that produce all those jointly authored articles, or whatever. They’re not produced by one thin lab connection. They’re produced by thicker relationships.

“Now that the spotlight might shine on your specific relationships, and you might have to explain things that otherwise would seem perfectly natural things to do, it becomes a serious problem,” Dr Womack said.