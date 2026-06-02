‘We are in a war,’ Iran-backed militant suspect exclaims in US court

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Mohammad Baqer Saad Dawood Al-Saadi, an Iraqi man accused of helping Iran-backed militia's plans for attacks in the US and Europe, attending his arraignment in Manhattan federal court in New York City.

NEW YORK - An alleged member of an Iran-backed militia pleaded not guilty on June 1 to US criminal charges he was involved in multiple attacks against American interests in Europe, proclaiming in a courtroom outburst, "I am not a criminal."

Iraqi national Mohammad Baqer Saad Dawood Al-Saadi spoke in Manhattan federal court after his lawyer, Andrew Dalack, entered a not guilty plea on his behalf to eight counts including conspiracy to provide material support to Kata'ib Hezbollah, an Iran-backed militia the US considers a terrorist organisation.

"I am not guilty and we are in a war situation," Al-Saadi said through an Arabic interpreter.

"Children are being killed by your rockets," Al-Saadi added, gesturing in front of him toward where US District Judge Colleen McMahon and prosecutors with the Manhattan US Attorney's office were seated.

Al-Saadi did not say if he was referring to a specific incident.

A Feb 28 strike at a girls' school in Iran killed more than 175 children and teachers, Iranian officials say.

Reuters has reported that an initial, internal US military investigation showed US forces were likely responsible, citing two US officials.

The Pentagon has not acknowledged any preliminary findings. A Pentagon spokesperson said on June 1 the investigation was still ongoing.

Al-Saadi wore a beige prison outfit and was shackled at his feet at the hearing on June 1.

As he spoke, McMahon raised her voice and ordered him to be seated. Two US marshals who had been sitting behind Al-Saadi approached the defence table, and he sat down as they arrived.

Al-Saadi was taken into US custody in Turkey in May, amid heightened US scrutiny of Iran-backed militias accused of targeting American personnel and allies across multiple regions since the US and Israel went to war against Iran.

US prosecutors say Kata'ib Hezbollah is directed by Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps.

They said Al-Saadi helped plan approximately 18 attacks in Europe in recent months, not all of which occurred, and in March and April plotted attacks in the United States, including against a New York synagogue. REUTERS