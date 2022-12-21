'We are human beings': Venezuelan migrants lament US border ruling

CIUDAD JUAREZ, Mexico - Hundreds of Venezuelan migrants waiting miserably in Mexico for a chance to cross into the United States, have been left heartbroken by a Supreme Court decision that may prolong a sweeping entry ban.

Fleeing equally dire conditions back home, the migrants had been poised along the Mexico-US border, some for weeks or months, for the expiry this week of a Covid-19-era policy that allowed the US government to summarily refuse entry to millions.

They may have to wait a while longer.

“We are human beings! We are of flesh and bone. How do we make the judges and governors see that?“ Mr Juan Delgado, 38, told AFP at a makeshift camp in Ciudad Juarez on the Mexican side of the border.

Crestfallen Mr Delgado, dressed in a light sweater ill-suited to the near freezing temperatures, was referring to a bid brought before the Supreme Court by 20 US states to halt the expiry of the so-called Title 42.

“Why won’t they give us a chance?“ he added. “They treat us like criminals when all we want to do is work.”

Mr Delgado’s dismay was echoed by 41-year-old Edward Acevedo, who said he had surmounted “many calamities” to get as far as Mexico only to learn of the court’s decision with “great sadness.”

“We came through the jungle, hungry and cold,” he told AFP at an improvised refuge he shares with dozens of compatriots at a pastor’s house.

The number of Venezuelans seeking to reach the United States has soared amid an implosion of the economy under leftist President Nicolas Maduro.

Over seven million Venezuelans have fled their country, according to UN figures, risking life and limb on a long, dangerous trek to what they hope will be a better life.

Many seek to enter the United States, but most – nearly six million – today live in other countries in Latin America and the Caribbean, according to the UN Refugee Agency.

A cold front comes

The conditions in which migrants live along the border speaks to their level of despair.

Fires made in garbage bins serve for heating and cooking, and most of them sleep in the street. The lucky few have a flimsy tent. A cold front looms, promising to drop temperatures later this week to minus 5 deg C.