Water, water everywhere: Wet winter boosts California's reservoirs

LOS ANGELES – A very wet winter has left California’s reservoirs looking healthier than they have for years, as near-record rainfall put a big dent in a lengthy drought.

A series of atmospheric rivers – high altitude ribbons of moisture – chugged into the western United States, dousing a landscape that had been baked dry by years of below-average rain.

The state’s 40 million residents had chafed under repeated warnings to save water, with restrictions on irrigating gardens that left lawns dead or dying.

Vegetation dried up, with hillsides a parched brown and ripe for wildfires.

Reservoirs held just a fraction of their capacity, with shorelines retreating to reveal dust, rocks and the remains of sunken boats.

But then the winter of 2022-2023 roared into action and trillions of gallons of water fell from the skies.

Rivers and creeks that had slowed to a trickle or even vanished entirely sprang to life.

Lake Tulare, in the Central Valley, which had dried up 80 years earlier, began to re-emerge, as all that rain had to find somewhere to go.

Mountains were buried under hundreds of inches of snow and the state’s ski resorts began talking about a bumper season that could last all the way into July.

Official statistics from the US Drought Monitor released on April 13 show around two-thirds of California is completely out of the drought.

Less than 10 per cent of the state is still technically in a drought, with the remainder classed as “abnormally dry”.

A year ago the entire state was in a drought.