'Water police' patrol drought-hit Los Angeles streets

LOS ANGELES (AFP) - Damon Ayala patrols the streets of drought-stricken Los Angeles every day, inspecting the sidewalks. Each time he sees a puddle, he stops.

He is part of the city's Department of Water and Power team, which looks into hundreds of community complaints filed by neighbours each week about water waste.

"It's not extreme, but it's something that we want them to take a look at," he says of one pool of water.

"Looks like they have drip irrigation on this side. So there might be just a broken connector."

Mr Ayala's patrol comes as California and the western United States are in the grip of a severe, years-long drought.

Scientists say global warming driven by human activity, including the unchecked burning of fossil fuels, is creating a greater number of extreme events.

With reservoirs and rivers at historic lows, Los Angeles authorities have brought in water restrictions, such as limiting lawn irrigation to as little as eight minutes, twice per week.

Mr Ayala notes down the addresses of properties where he finds evidence of infringement. The first violation prompts a warning.

"A lot of times they don't know about the ordinance, and that's our job to educate them," he said.

Repeat offenders are fined between US$200 (S$279) and US$600.

"We're not looking really for their money - that doesn't get us more water. We're trying to get behavioural change," he said.

"So that way we can capture the water savings from making those changes."

After a fifth infraction, a device is installed which physically restricts a household's supply, although Mr Ayala says that step has rarely been necessary.

"We've been in serious drought situations in the past in the city of Los Angeles, and its citizens responded," he said.

"And we expect them to respond this time around too."