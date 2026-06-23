Washington’s Reflecting Pool to be drained again after makeover leads to algae, peeling paint

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A duckling swims as cleanup continues on the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool in Washington DC on June 22.

WASHINGTON - The Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool on Washington’s National Mall is set to be drained again for repairs after algae and peeling paint appeared just weeks after a US$14.7 million (S$19 million) renovation, while President Donald Trump threatened prison time for anyone caught damaging the pool.

The DC Water authority issued a permit to drain the 609m rectangular pool, it said on June 22, while the repair company said it would fix the pool as part of its warranty.

The National Park Service did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Peeling paint and algae growth have been visible in the pool since soon after Trump declared the renovation project complete on June 6.

Concerns have been raised about the no-bid contract to recoat the pool before the nation’s 250th anniversary celebrations next month, as well as for the ducks that use its water.

Workers from the National Park Service earlier this week poured hydrogen peroxide into the pool to combat the algae. Trump, without evidence, has blamed vandals for the state of the landmark. On June 22, he echoed a weekend threat by US Attorney Jeanine Pirro to prosecute people accused of attempting to destroy the pool.

“Please remember that there is a 10-year prison sentence for the destruction, or even the attempted destruction, of such things - Which will be fully enforced!” Trump wrote in a social media post.

Destruction of federal property can carry a maximum prison sentence of 10 years.

At least five people have been arrested, including a former Olympian who publicly denied the charges, while five others were issued citations, according to media reports citing an administration official. The US Park Police did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The company responsible for the renovation work, Virginia-based Atlantic Industrial Coatings, said on June 21 the areas that required repairs made up “a very small part of the massive 2.83 ha project, and do not indicate a failure of the liner.” REUTERS