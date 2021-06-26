Washington visit a lifeline for Afghan President Ashraf Ghani

WASHINGTON - The United States' withdrawal of its forces from Afghanistan leaves a government in Kabul all but under siege, with a new US intelligence estimate that it could last as little as six months after the scheduled complete withdrawal on Sept 11.

In Washington this reality is sinking in fast. But on Friday (June 25) President Joe Biden assured Afghanistan's President Ashraf Ghani: "We're going to stick with you and we're going to do our best to see to it you have the tools you need."