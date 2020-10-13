Washington state seeks US$100,000 from Twitter for campaign finance violations

WASHINGTON (REUTERS) - Twitter Inc has to pay US$100,000 (S$136,000) to Washington state's Public Disclosure Transparency Account for multiple political campaign finance violations, the state's Attorney-General Bob Ferguson said on Tuesday (Oct 13).

Twitter received nearly US$200,000 for campaign ads from 2012 through 2019 but failed to follow Washington state disclosure laws, the attorney general's office said in a statement.

The company failed to maintain the required records for at least 38 Washington candidates and committees that reported paying US$194,550 for political advertising on Twitter's platform since 2012, according to papers filed at the King County Superior Court.

"Transparency in political advertising is critical to a free and informed electorate," Mr Ferguson said. "Whether you are a local newspaper or a multinational social media platform, you must follow our campaign finance laws."

Twitter did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

