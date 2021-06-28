Washington Report Podcast: Florida condo's structural weakness ignored

Washington Report Ep 4: How is Biden keeping the bipartisan infrastructure deal alive?
11:15 mins
Synopsis: Every week, The Straits Times analyses the latest developments in the United States.
The Straits Times' US bureau chief Nirmal Ghosh chats with Money FM 89.3's Timothy Go about the following points:
1. Progression over linking the $579 billion bipartisan infrastructure deal and 'Family Plan' (1:12)
2. The Biden administration's challenge against Georgia’s new tightened law (2:48)
3. The reaction behind the sentence of white ex-police officer Derek Chauvin (6:39)
4. Possible failure point emerges in Miami area building collapse (8:08)
Produced by: The Breakfast Huddle, Money FM 89.3, Ernest Luis & Aleemah Basirah
Edited by: Dan Koh
