Washington Report Podcast: Biden's report card on Independence Day

Washington Report Ep 5: Biden's Report Card on Independence Day
11:19 mins
Synopsis: Every week, The Straits Times analyses the latest developments in the United States.
The Straits Times' US bureau chief Nirmal Ghosh chats with Money FM 89.3's Elliott Danker about the following points:
1. What America's been like more than five months into Joe Biden's presidency (1:18)
2. How far the US is from reaching pre-pandemic health, jobs wise (6:39)
3. Why authorities are proceeding with the demolition of collapsed 40-year-old Miami condo? (7:42)
4. What's fueling the unwavering support for the former president Donald Trump despite the legal trouble he's in (9:07)
Produced by: The Breakfast Huddle, Money FM 89.3, Ernest Luis & Aleemah Basirah
Edited by: Dan Koh
