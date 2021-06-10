Washington Report Podcast: Analysing G-7's global minimum corporate tax rate of 15%

Washington Report Ep 1: Analysing G-7's backing of global minimum corporate tax rate of 15%

10:37 mins

Synopsis: Every Monday, The Straits Times' US Bureau Chief, Nirmal Ghosh, analyses the latest developments in the country he is based in, with Money FM 89.3's Timothy Go.

They chat about the following:

1. How the Group of Seven (G-7) rich nations' proposed global minimum corporate tax rate of 15% works, and which big companies are likely to be affected (1:35)

2. US Department of Justice (DOJ) will no longer seize journalist's records in leak investigations (4:21)

3. President Joe Biden defends the stand of top Covid-19 adviser - Dr. Anthony Fauci - on the claimed Wuhan lab leak of the coronavirus (7:10)

4. Analysing former US President Donald Trump's speech in the North Carolina Republican Convention (8:42)

Produced by: The Breakfast Huddle, Money FM 89.3, Ernest Luis & Fa'izah Sani

Edited by: Dan Koh

---

