Washington quiets as Canadian smoke blankets US capital

WASHINGTON - The shroud of polluted air emanating from Canadian wildfires pushed further down the Atlantic Seaboard on Thursday, blanketing Washington, DC, in an unhealthy haze and prompting many residents of the nation’s capital to stay indoors.

Traffic was light and trains less crowded than usual as many companies in the city told employees to work from home. Some non-essential municipal services were suspended, including parks and recreation, road construction and waste collection.

The Washington Nationals baseball team called off its home game, while the National Zoo shut down for the day. The Biden administration postponed its Pride Month event, which had been expected to be the largest celebration for LGBTQ+ people in the White House’s history.

It was the worst case of wildfire smoke blanketing the US Northeast in more than 20 years, according to private forecasting service AccuWeather.

The US National Weather Service extended air quality alerts from New England to South Carolina, as well as parts of the Midwest, including Ohio, Indiana and Michigan. The smoke reached as far as Norway by Thursday, according to scientists tracking the level of particulates in Scandinavia.

Millions of Americans have been advised to stay indoors if possible to avoid respiratory issues and other health problems that could arise due to the high levels of fine particulates in the atmosphere.

Government data showed air quality readings above the “hazardous” level in Washington on Thursday morning.

Mr Marvin Binnick, who moved to Washington from Nebraska a month ago, said watching the wildfire smoke roll into the nation’s capital from his 12th floor apartment was surreal.

“This is supposed to be a typical sunny day, but I can’t see the sky or sun or anything,” said Mr Binnick, who was sent home from his customer service job early on Thursday. “Normally DC is pretty popping - but on my way to work and on my way home today, it looked like a ghost town.”

Many people wore masks outside as a thick layer of smoke veiled the capital. The dense smog, which reeked of ash, erased the top of the Washington Monument from view.

“This problem is likely to continue or worsen through Friday,” Washington Mayor Muriel Bowser said in a tweet. “We urge residents and visitors to follow precautions.”