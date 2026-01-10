Washington pipe bomb suspect pleads not guilty

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

A video still showing a suspect in the planting of pipe bombs in Washington in 2021, before the Jan 6 US Capitol attack.

WASHINGTON - The man accused of planting pipe bombs in Washington the night before the Jan 6, 2021, US Capitol attack pleaded not guilty on Jan 9 to two explosives-related charges.

Brian Cole, 30, is accused of leaving two explosive devices outside the headquarters of the Democratic and Republican national committees on the evening of Jan 5.

Cole, wearing a tan prison jumpsuit, entered the plea himself during a brief hearing in Washington federal court.

The bombs, which did not detonate, were discovered the next day shortly before supporters of President Donald Trump streamed into the Capitol nearby in a failed attempt to stop Congress from certifying the 2020 election.

Cole is facing two criminal counts: interstate transportation of explosives and malicious attempt to use explosives.

A judge has ordered him detained to await trial, finding evidence Cole poses a danger to public safety.

FBI investigators struggled for nearly five years to pinpoint a suspect. Cole was arrested and charged in December following a fresh review of evidence ordered by Mr Trump’s top appointees at the FBI.

Cole gave a detailed confession in an interview with FBI agents following his arrest, prosecutors have said. He expressed dissatisfaction with both political parties and also echoed Mr Trump’s false claims of tampering in the 2020 election, according to a court filing.

Cole denied in the FBI interview that the placement of the bombs was related to Congress’ certification of the election and the events the next day. REUTERS