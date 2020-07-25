Washington mayor says visitors coming from coronavirus hot spots must quarantine for 14 days

WASHINGTON (REUTERS) - Washington Mayor Muriel Bowser on Friday (July 24) said anyone coming into the District of Columbia from a coronavirus hot spot who was not travelling for essential activities will be required to self-quarantine for 14 days.

The order, which goes into effect on Monday, excludes neighbouring Maryland and Virginia, Bowser said on Twitter.

The nation's capital has seen a spike in coronavirus infections as it moves towards reopening its economy.

Bowser, a Democrat, issued an order on Wednesday requiring residents to wear a mask when they leave home.