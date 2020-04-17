Warren says she would agree if asked to be Biden's running mate

NEW YORK • US Senator Elizabeth Warren has said she would accept an offer to be Democratic presidential hopeful Joe Biden's running mate if the position were offered.

"Yes," she said on Wednesday when asked on MSNBC how she would respond if Mr Biden asked her to serve as his vice-president.

Mr Biden, who was Mr Barack Obama's vice-president, has vowed to pick a woman to be his running mate and said he would name a committee to help him vet a shortlist of names soon.

Ms Warren endorsed Mr Biden earlier on Wednesday. She ended her own bid for the White House last month, and is known for championing detailed and sweeping liberal reforms.

Mr Biden has been working to win the support of more liberal parts of the party ahead of his battle against President Donald Trump in the Nov 3 election.

A spokesman for the Biden campaign declined to comment on Ms Warren's remarks.

Several people likely to be in contention for the role of running mate have expressed their openness to being considered.

Former Georgia gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams said in an interview published by Elle on Wednesday: "I would be an excellent running mate."

Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer told NBC News on Wednesday that she was "fortunate" to be considered for the position.

REUTERS