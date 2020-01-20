Warren, Klobuchar get dual New York Times nod for Democratic presidential nomination

WASHINGTON (BLOOMBERG, NYTIMES) - The New York Times endorsed both Elizabeth Warren and Amy Klobuchar for the Democratic presidential nomination, saying, "May the best woman win."

The newspaper revealed its pick on its television show, "The Weekly" and ran video clips of the interviews that Warren, Klobuchar, Joe Biden, Bernie Sanders, Pete Buttigieg, Andrew Yang and Cory Booker gave to the paper's editorial board. Booker dropped out of the race since his New York Times interview.

Editorial board members said they were impressed by Warren's emphasis on policy and said Klobuchar "could unite the party and perhaps the nation."

Warren has 14 per cent support from Democratic voters in the RealClearPolitics polling average, while Klobuchar has lagged at 3 per cent.

In an editorial note, the New York times wrote: "There are legitimate questions about whether our democratic system is fundamentally broken. Our elections are getting less free and fair, Congress and the courts are increasingly partisan, foreign nations are flooding society with misinformation, a deluge of money flows through our politics. And the economic mobility that made the American dream possible is vanishing. Both the radical and the realist models warrant serious consideration. If there were ever a time to be open to new ideas, it is now. If there were ever a time to seek stability, now is it. That's why we're endorsing the most effective advocates for each approach. They are Elizabeth Warren and Amy Klobuchar."