Warmest oceans on record could set off a year of extreme weather

NEW YORK • The world's seas are simmering, with record high temperatures spurring worry among forecasters that the global warming effect may generate a chaotic year of extreme weather ahead.

Parts of the Atlantic, Pacific and Indian oceans all hit the record books for warmth last month, according to the US National Centres for Environmental Information (NCEI).

The high temperatures could offer clues on the ferocity of the Atlantic hurricane season, the eruption of wildfires from the Amazon region to Australia, and whether the record heat and severe thunderstorms raking the southern United States will continue.

In the Gulf of Mexico, where offshore drilling accounts for about 17 per cent of US oil output, water temperatures were 24.6 deg C - 0.9 degrees above the long-term average - said Dr Phil Klotzbach from Colorado State University.

If Gulf waters stay warm, it could be the fuel that intensifies any storm that comes that way, he said.

Ms Michelle L'Heureux, a forecaster at the US Climate Prediction Centre, said: "The entire tropical ocean is above average. And there is a global warming component to that. It is really amazing when you look at all the tropical oceans and see how warm they are."

The record warm water in the Gulf of Mexico spilled over into every coastal community along the shoreline with all-time high temperatures on land, said Mr Deke Arndt, chief of the monitoring section at the NCEI in Asheville, North Carolina.

Florida recorded its warmest March on record, and Miami reached 33 deg C last Wednesday, a record for the date and 5.6 degrees above normal, according to the National Weather Service.

While the coronavirus has the nation's attention right now, global warming continues to be a threat. Sea water "remembers and holds onto heat" better than the atmosphere, Mr Arndt said.

Overall, the five warmest years in the world's seas, as measured by modern instruments, have occurred over just the last half-dozen or so years.

It's "definitely climate change-related", said Dr Jennifer Francis, a senior scientist at the Woods Hole Research Centre in Massachusetts.

"Oceans are absorbing about 90 per cent of the heat trapped by extra greenhouse gases."

Worldwide, sea temperatures were 1.49 deg F (0.8 deg C) above average in March. That's the second-highest level recorded since 1880 for the month of March, according to US data.

In 2016, temperatures were 1.55 deg F above average.

The first of Colorado State's 2020 storm reports, led by Dr Klotzbach, forecast this year that eight hurricanes could spin out of the Atlantic with an above-average chance at least one will make landfall in the US during the six-month season starting June 1.

The US is set to issue its hurricane forecast next month.

The searing global temperatures this year can also be traced back to intense climate systems around the Arctic that bottled up much of that region's cold, preventing it from spilling south into temperate regions.

Combined with global warming, this was a one-two punch for sea temperatures that has brought them to historic highs.

One of the best-known examples of how oceans drive global weather patterns is the development of the climate system known as El Nino. It occurs when unusually warm waters in the equatorial Pacific interact with the atmosphere to alter weather patterns worldwide.

In the Atlantic, for instance, El Nino can cause severe wind shear that can break up developing storms, with the potential to become dangerous hurricanes.

This year, the chance of an El Nino developing is small, and scientists are theorising one reason could be that climate change is warming all the world's oceans.

El Nino "depends on contrasts, as well as absolute values of sea-surface temperatures", according to Dr Kevin Trenberth, a scientist at the National Centre for Atmospheric Research.

