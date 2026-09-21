Wall Street is growing sceptical of the data centre boom
Maureen Farrell
- Wall Street is growing sceptical about the data centre boom, causing delays in major IPOs like SB Energy's planned $50 billion offering due to valuation and investor interest concerns.
- Public opposition and state regulations against power-hungry data centres are increasing, creating challenges for companies seeking to expand and raise funds in the US.
- Despite caution, demand for AI computing power remains huge, with estimates of $5 trillion needed by 2030; some major AI-related IPOs, like Anthropic, are still planned as scheduled.
AI generated
WASHINGTON – The backlash against data centres that is shaping elections and kitchen table debates across the US is now spilling onto Wall Street.
Companies that house the data centres or supply them with energy and land for construction were expected to dominate the initial public offering market over the coming months, feeding investors’ seemingly insatiable appetite for everything related to artificial intelligence.