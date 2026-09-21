Wall Street is growing sceptical of the data centre boom

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Investors are voicing increasing scepticism about the growth expectations for data centres.

WASHINGTON – The backlash against data centres that is shaping elections and kitchen table debates across the US is now spilling onto Wall Street.

Companies that house the data centres or supply them with energy and land for construction were expected to dominate the initial public offering market over the coming months, feeding investors’ seemingly insatiable appetite for everything related to artificial intelligence.