Voices rise as US government shutdown cuts deeper

WASHINGTON - The partial federal government shutdown in the United States, is having a huge impact on small businesses across the country, the US Chamber of Commerce warned on Thursday (Jan 24), as pressure mounted on lawmakers to end it.

“The pain being inflicted on families and business is significant and in many cases long lasting” the Chamber’s executive vice-president Neil Bradley told journalists in a conference call.

Federal agencies and employees were dispersed around the country, he said. Small business contractors who work for agencies that have been shuttered across all 50 states were not being paid and in some cases would never be paid. In some cases, these were very small businesses, even shops, he said.

Last year, there were 41,107 such small business contractors working for agencies that have been shut down. The value of all contracts last year was US$29 billion (S$39 billion), Mr Bradley said.

The Chamber in a letter signed by 645 national, state and local business organisations from all 50 states and some territories, updated on Thursday, called on President Donald Trump and Congress to “come together, compromise and end the shutdown.”

The Chamber spoke up as the Senate was voting on a measure to end the shutdown, which political observers said had no chance of succeeding.

Thursday was day 34 of the partial federal government shutdown – the longest ever in the history of the country. Unless a solution is found, Friday would see many federal employees – a total of 800,000-odd have been directly affected – going without a pay cheque for the second time running.

The Chamber joined a mounting stream of warnings from employee associations and unions of agencies like the FBI, TSA (Transportation Security Administration), as well as air traffic controllers, with aviation unions saying airline safety was deteriorating.

American Federation of Government Employees National President J. David Cox Sr in a statement on Thursday said: "In the last 34 days, I’ve seen single mothers break down into tears because they don’t know how they are going to feed their families, workers delayed from their dreams of buying their first homes, law enforcement officers forced to choose between their medical bills or their mortgages."

On Monday, speaking at an event, Association of Flight Attendants (AFA) president Sara Nelson even suggested a general strike to end the shutdown. "Almost a million workers are locked out or being forced to work without pay,” she said. “What is the labour movement waiting for?”

The shutdown is over US$ 5.7 billion President Trump is demanding from Congress to fund building a wall – now morphed into a steel barrier – on the Mexico border, to stem the flow of illegal immigrants and drugs. Democrats have thus far refused to authorise the money, saying the wall is immoral, unnecessary, and would not be effective anyway.

But Democrats also say the President, if he gets his way this time, could again use the threat of a government shutdown as leverage to get what he wants.

On Thursday morning, he signalled no compromise, tweeting a new slogan: “Build the Wall and Crime will Fall!”

He added: “Our Country has a chance to greatly reduce Crime, Human Trafficking, Gangs and Drugs. Should have been done for decades. We will not Cave!”