Vivek Ramaswamy is very annoying. It’s why he’s surging in the polls.

NEW YORK – Of all the descriptors attached to Mr Vivek Ramaswamy, the 38-year-old political tyro enjoying a bizarre surge in the Republican primary race for second place, the most common one seems to be “annoying”.

After the Republican presidential primary debate on Wednesday, a Politico headline quoted a party strategist about Mr Ramaswamy’s performance: “It just got to be annoying.”

In a widely shared essay, writer Josh Barro, a Harvard contemporary of Mr Ramaswamy’s, probed the quality that “makes Vivek so annoying”.

In a column, CNN’s Ms S. E. Cupp called him: “Obnoxious. Annoying. Disrespectful. Inexperienced. Conspiratorial.”

Mr Matt Lewis, an anti-Donald Trump conservative writer for The Daily Beast, marvelled that there are some who actually like Mr Ramaswamy’s cocky, know-it-all persona.

The Washington Post, FiveThirtyEight and Ipsos polled likely Republican primary voters before and after last week’s debate. After his performance, Mr Ramaswamy’s favorability rating rose, to 60 per cent from 50 per cent, even though his unfavourability rating rose even more, to 32 per cent from 13 per cent.

Participants in a CNN focus group of Iowa Republicans declared him the debate’s winner, as did a poll released on Thursday from JL Partners.

The day after the debate, his campaign reportedly raised more than US$1 million (S$1.35 million).

The question is what Mr Ramaswamy’s supporters see in this irksome figure.

Some Republicans, clearly, appreciate the way he sucks up to Trump, whom Mr Ramaswamy has called “the best president of the 21st century”.

But that doesn’t explain the roughly 10 per cent of Republicans who tell pollsters they’re planning to vote for Mr Ramaswamy instead of Trump.

It cannot only be his shtick as Fox News’ “woke and cancel-culture guru”, as one anchor called him, since at this point even Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has learnt that railing against wokeness is a losing message.

Nor is Mr Ramaswamy’s appeal tailored to the downwardly mobile Trump voters who appreciated the former president’s pledges to protect their entitlements, since his promise to “dismantle Lyndon Johnson’s failed ‘Great Society’” makes former United States House Speaker Paul Ryan look like a social democrat.

Instead, I suspect that Mr Ramaswamy’s fans are drawn to him for all the reasons his critics find him insufferable.