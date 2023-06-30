Virgin Galactic reaches space in long-overdue commercial debut

NEW MEXICO - Virgin Galactic Holdings sent paying customers to the edge of space for the first time, a milestone for the Richard Branson-founded company almost two decades in the making.

The VSS Unity craft reached space at about 9.30am local time on Thursday (11.30pm Singapore time) in New Mexico, Virgin Galactic revealed in a live stream of the event on its website.

That was about an hour after the flight took off, carrying six people on board, including researchers from the Italian Air Force and the National Research Council of Italy.

The commercial debut officially ushers Virgin Galactic into the ranks of space tourism providers alongside the likes of Mr Elon Musk’s SpaceX and Mr Jeff Bezos’ Blue Origin. Virgin Galactic has said it expects to move soon to a regular schedule of monthly commercial flights, bringing in much-needed revenue.

While the company has carried employees on several previous test missions, the latest launch was the first with ticket-holding passengers. It is Virgin Galactic’s highest-profile flight since Mr Branson flew to the edge of space in 2021.

“This is a big deal,” Mr Mike Moses, Virgin Galactic’s president of spaceline missions and safety, said in an interview before the launch. “It’s the thing we were founded for.”

It comes much later than planned: Virgin Galactic was started in 2004 and had hoped to ferry tourists to the cosmos as early as 2008.

Over the years, the company has endured numerous delays and setbacks, including fatal accidents, regulatory investigations and lawsuits. The company has lost hundreds of millions of dollars each year since it went public in 2019 while generating only nominal revenue.

Research mission

Thursday’s flight, called Galactic 01, offered the crew an opportunity to run experiments and test payloads in a space environment.

The passengers included Mr Walter Villadei and Mr Angelo Landolfi of Italy’s air force, as well as Mr Pantaleone Carlucci, an engineer with the National Research Council of Italy. They were joined by Virgin Galactic employee Colin Bennett and two pilots.

The company’s primary vehicle is its VSS Unity, which is carried aloft under the wing of an unusual, twin-fuselage carrier aircraft called VMS Eve.