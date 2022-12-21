Video shows Biden saying Iran nuclear deal is 'dead'

WASHINGTON - US President Joe Biden said last month that the multi-state deal with Iran to limit its nuclear programme was “dead,” but he would not announce that publicly, according to a video that surfaced on Tuesday.

The video, which appears genuine and was apparently taken on Nov 3 during Biden’s visit to California, shows him being asked by a woman to announce that the 2015 Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) is no longer in effect.

“President Biden, could you please announce that the JCPOA is dead,” the woman, who appears to wear a hair ribbon in Iran’s flag colours, asks as Mr Biden passes by shaking hands.

“No,” Mr Biden replies.

“Why not?“ the woman retorts.

“It is dead, but we are not going to announce it,” the US leader said.

“Long story,” he adds.

The woman, and others next to her, urge him to not make deals with the Teheran government.

“They don’t represent us,” she said.

“They are not our government,” another added.

“I know they don’t represent you. But they will have a nuclear weapon,” Mr Biden says, as the video clip ends.

Mr Biden’s comments, which the White House did not deny, came as Iran has not bowed to months of pressure to accept the final stipulations of an agreement to revive the JCPOA, which was abandoned by his predecessor, Mr Donald Trump, in 2018.