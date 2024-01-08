Video showing ‘alien’ at Miami mall sparks claims of invasion

An amateur video circulating online, purportedly showing an alien at a Miami mall, sent social media in the United States into a frenzy in the first week of January.

The video showed a figure that was at least 2.4m tall strolling outside the Bayside Marketplace shopping centre.

It sparked claims on social media that aliens had landed on earth.

The truth, however, was far more down to earth, according to the Miami Police Department.

On Jan 5, they released a video on Instagram to debunk the rumours.

“There were no aliens, UFOs (unidentified flying objects), or ETs. No airports were closed. No power outages,” the police told Forbes magazine in an e-mail.

The initial video that sparked the extraterrestrial buzz surfaced on Jan 1, according to several US media outlets.

On New Year’s Day, 911 callers reported hearing what they thought were gunshots at the mall, according to a report in the Miami Herald.

It turned out to be a group of around 50 teenagers shooting fireworks at people, the police said, adding that some looting had also occurred.