US Vice-President Vance says mistrust between US and Iran cannot be solved overnight

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US Vice-President J.D. Vance was involved in the talks last weekend in Pakistan.

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WASHINGTON – US Vice-President J.D. Vance said on April 14 there was a lot of mistrust between Washington and Tehran that cannot be resolved overnight, but he added that Iranian negotiators wanted to make a deal and that he felt “very good about where we are”.

Talks to end the Iran war could resume in Pakistan over the next two days, US President Donald Trump said on April 14 , after the collapse of weekend negotiations prompted Washington to impose a blockade on Iranian ports.

A fragile two-week ceasefire between the US and Iran still has a week to run. Mr Vance was involved in the talks last weekend in Pakistan.

“There is a lot of, of course, mistrust between Iran and the United States of America. You are not going to solve that problem overnight,” Mr Vance said during a Turning Point USA event.

Iranian negotiators wanted to make a deal, he said. “I feel very good about where we are,” Mr Vance added.

The Iran war began when the US and Israel attacked Iran on Feb 28. Iran responded with its own strikes on Israel and Gulf states that host US bases. US-Israeli strikes on Iran and Israeli attacks in Lebanon have killed thousands and displaced millions. REUTERS