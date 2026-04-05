Man charged with impaired driving after car slams into Louisiana crowd

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– The Louisiana police have charged a man with impaired driving after his car slammed into a crowd during a community parade on April 4, injuring several people, some critically.

Louisiana state police said they arrested Todd Landry, 57, and charged him with driving while impaired, 18 counts of first-degree negligent injuring and careless operation following the incident in New Iberia, Louisiana.

He is also accused of having an open container with an alcoholic beverage in the vehicle.

The incident occurred during a Lao New Year celebration, the Louisiana State Police said in a statement.

The vehicle struck “multiple pedestrians” as Landry drove it, the police said.

Earlier, the Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Office said at least 15 people had been injured.

Landry showed signs of impairment, and a breath sample showed he had a blood alcohol concentration (BAC) of 0.137 per cent, the police said.

The legal BAC limit for drivers in most US states is 0.08 per cent.

Reuters could not determine if Landry had a lawyer.

Acadian Ambulance posted on social media that it took 13 people to hospital.

Two of them were airlifted, the ambulance service wrote on social media platform X.

Organisers of the Louisiana Lao New Year Festival said on Facebook that they were cancelling evening music concerts and alcohol sales on April 4 .

“We are profoundly saddened by news of the incident near the festival grounds,” the organisers said on Facebook. “We are praying for the victims and for their families during this difficult time.”

The three-day festival, held every Easter weekend, includes live music, parades and other activities celebrating the Lao New Year. REUTERS