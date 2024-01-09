Vehicle crashes into White House gate

WASHINGTON - A vehicle crashed into an exterior gate of the White House complex in Washington shortly before 6pm ET (0000 GMT) on Jan 8 (8am, Jan 9, Singapore time), the US Secret Service said.

US Secret Service Chief of Communications Anthony Guglielmi said a driver was taken into custody as “the cause and manner” of the incident is being investigated.

The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the incident.

A Delaware man was charged in December 2023 with drunk driving after he accidentally crashed his vehicle into US President Joe Biden’s motorcade.

The US Secret Service said “there was no protective interest associated with this event”. REUTERS