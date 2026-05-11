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Vancouver crash leaves motorcycle dangling overhead on traffic light

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Authorities said that they believe speeding might have played a role in the accident.

Authorities said that they believe speeding might have played a role in the accident.

SCREENSHOT: SARBRAJSKAHLON/X

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Sherlyn Sim

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A crash in Vancouver, Canada, left onlookers doing a double take after a motorcycle somehow ended up dangling from a traffic light on the afternoon of May 9, according to Canadian media reports.

CTV news reported that traffic officials were alerted to a collision between a car and a motorcycle at the intersection of Scott Road and 71st Avenue – located in Delta, British Columbia – at about around 3pm local time.

The Delta Police Department said that the motorcyclist sustained serious but non life-threatening injuries and was taken to the hospital.

The car driver was unharmed.

Authorities said that they believe speeding might have played a role in the accident.

A video from the scene, which has amassed 2.7 million views on X, showed the unusual aftermath, with the motorcycle perched high on the traffic light structure.

A silver BMW car can be seen badly damaged, with its bonnet crumpled, doors hanging open and debris strewn on the road.

Two to three police vehicles can be seen in the background as stunned bystanders try to make sense of how the motorcycle ended up on the traffic light.

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.