Vance or Rubio for 2028? The White House briefing room edition

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US Vice-President J.D. Vance (left) and US Secretary of State Marco Rubio (right) are seen as contenders for the 2028 Republican nomination.

WASHINGTON – The White House press briefing room has emerged as an informal audition stage in May in the intensifying race of who will succeed US President Donald Trump in 2028.

Taking the podium on May 19 , two weeks after a similar appearance by possible rival Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Vice-President J.D. Vance used the historic venue primarily to impress an audience of one.

Filling in for press secretary Karoline Leavitt, who is on maternity leave, Mr Vance spent nearly an hour fielding questions from reporters on a wide range of topics, defending Mr Trump’s increasingly unpopular Iran war and the newly created US$1.8 billion (S$2.3 billion) slush fund to compensate Mr Trump allies who believe they were politically prosecuted.

He declined to rule out using taxpayer money to compensate people convicted of assaulting police officers during the Jan 6, 2021, attack on the US Capitol, dismissed European concerns over Washington scrapping ​troop deployment to Poland as overblown and called a reporter’s suggestion that Mr Trump’s recent stock purchases raised corruption concerns “absurd”.

Mr Vance delivered his answers in a mostly measured manner, a contrast to Mr Trump’s more confrontational style, and at times seemed bemused as reporters who packed the room shouted and talked over one another for his attention.

“Marco’s right, this really is chaos,” Mr Vance said.

Both men are seen as contenders for the 2028 Republican nomination, and Mr Rubio’s recent turn at the White House podium drew praise from Republicans and even ⁠some Democrats who noted his smooth performance, which included quips and a 1990s hip-hop reference to describe Iran’s negotiating position.

Asked by reporters on May 20 whose performance he liked better, Mr Trump gave a diplomatic answer. “I think they both did great,” he said. “Both very good men.”

‘Perfect ticket’

Mr Trump has continued to fuel ⁠the succession talk even as both Mr Vance and Mr Rubio downplay their 2028 ​ambitions. At a Rose Garden dinner last week, the president polled guests on his possible successors.

“Who likes J.D. Vance?” he asked. “Who likes Marco Rubio?”

Both questions drew strong applause. Mr Trump said the two men running together would make “a perfect ticket” but indicated it was still way too soon to make a call between them.

“That does not mean you have my endorsement under any circumstance,” he added.

Mr Rubio’s aides were quick to turn one of his briefing answers into a campaign-style video, fuelling further speculation of a presidential bid. The State Department-produced video showed Mr Rubio saying he hoped America would be a place where “anyone from anywhere can achieve anything”.

At their respective briefings, Mr Vance and Mr Rubio each defended the administration’s handling of the Iran war, a tricky topic that is eroding Mr Trump’s support and is expected to loom over their political futures.

Since it began on Feb 28, the conflict has shut down a large chunk of the global oil trade, sending US gas prices about 50 per cent higher ‌and raising ⁠alarm among Republicans defending congressional majorities in the November midterm elections.

In a Reuters/Ipsos poll published on May 19 , Mr Trump’s presidential approval rating fell to nearly its lowest level since he returned to the White House, with many Republicans souring on his handling of Americans’ cost-of-living concerns.

The poll, conducted between May 15 and May 18, showed some 34 per cent of Americans have a favourable view of Mr Vance and 33 per cent said the same of Mr Rubio. In January 2025, 42 per cent of respondents in a Reuters/Ipsos poll said they had a favourable view of Mr Vance.

A former Marine who has long argued against US entanglements in foreign wars, Mr Vance tried to reassure Americans grappling with high prices that the conflict won’t last long.

“This is not a forever war,” he said. “We’re going to take care of business and come home.”

When a reporter referred to Mr Vance as “a potential future candidate”, he rushed to correct her.

“I’m not a potential future candidate,” ​he said. “I’m a vice-president, and I really like my job, and I’m going to try to do as good of a job as I can.” REUTERS