Vaccine campaign, mask rules, more testing: Biden's strategy to fight Covid-19

WASHINGTON (REUTERS) - US President Joe Biden launched a comprehensive federal plan on Thursday (Jan 21) to rein in the raging Covid-19 pandemic.

He signed 10 wide-ranging executive orders, ordering federal agencies, private industry, and US residents to act to slow the spread of the disease.

USE THE DEFENCE PRODUCTION ACT

To accelerate manufacturing, delivery and supply of vaccines and protective gear, Mr Biden invoked the Cold War-era act, which grants the president the power to expand industrial production of key materials or products for national security and other reasons.

Besides vaccines, it aims to make items such as N95 masks, isolation gowns, nitrile gloves and sample collection swabs more available.

MASKS ON PLANES, TRAINS, BUSES

A federal mandate will require mask-wearing in airports, and on some trains, airplanes and buses.

International travellers will be required to produce proof of a negative Covid-19 test prior to departing for the United States and to comply with CDC guidelines for self-quarantine upon arrival.

REIMBURSE STATES FOR MORE SUPPLIES

Mr Biden directed the Federal Emergency Management Administration (FEMA) to increase federal reimbursement to states from 75 per cent to 100 per cent of the cost for National Guard personnel and emergency supplies.

The order also restores full reimbursement for costs to support safe school reopening through the FEMA Disaster Relief Fund.

GET MORE VACCINES OUT, FASTER

To meet an aggressive vaccination target of 100 million shots by the end of Biden's first 100 days in office, FEMA will create community vaccination centre, with the goal of 100 centres in the next month.

The Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) will also launch a federal pharmacy program making vaccines available in local pharmacies.

MORE TESTING, INCLUDING IN SCHOOLS

Mr Biden will also establish a Covid-19 testing board to increase access to testing and expand testing supply.

The order also aims to expand the public health workforce, support Covid-19 screening for schools and ensure communities of colour can access tests.

STUDY REOPENING SCHOOLS, INCREASE BROADBAND ACCESS

The Departments of Education and Health and Human Services has been asked to provide guidance on safe reopening of schools, child care providers, and higher education institutions.

The Federal Communications Commission was directed to increase connectivity options for students lacking access to broadband.

INCREASE MEDICAL CARE

The administration plans to identify new treatments for Covid-19, and work to improve clinical care, assistance to care facilities and increase the healthcare workforce capacity.

PROTECT WORKERS FROM COVID-19

The Occupational Safety and Health Administration has been directed to issue clear guidance for employers to help keep workers safe from Covid-19 exposure.

DIRECT MORE COVID AID TO COMMUNITIES OF COLOUR

A Covid-19 Health Equity Task Force will recommend ways to allocate resources and funding to underserved communities, which have been disproportionately hit by the virus.

BETTER DATA

Enhance the US collection, production, sharing, and analysis of data to support a speedier Covid-19 response and recovery.