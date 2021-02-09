Vaccinate quickly to fight Covid-19 variants: Fauci

WASHINGTON (REUTERS) - The best defence against the evolution of Covid-19 and the emergence of variant strains is getting as many people vaccinated as quickly as possible, top US infectious disease doctor Anthony Fauci said on a Monday (Feb 8) media briefing.

Dr Fauci said while it was reasonable to think about studying the efficacy of Pfizer's and Moderna's vaccines as a one-dose regimen in light of supply vaccine constraints, such a study would take months to complete, thus likely making its conclusions moot.

Dr Fauci continued to encourage people get two doses of the vaccine.

The optimal “approach would be to continue with getting as many people on their first dose as possible but also making sure that people on time get their second dose,” Dr Fauci said.

US CDC Director Rochelle Walensky said on the call that she advises people to continue wearing masks and that states not relax mask-wearing rules.

The Biden administration asked Americans to wear masks for its first hundred days, a period she noted is ongoing.