US$200,000 bond for Trump in Georgia racketeering case

ATLANTA - A Georgia judge approved a US$200,000 (S$271,569) bond for Donald Trump on Monday in the racketeering case filed against the former US president in the southern state.

Trump and the other 18 co-defendants in the landmark case have until noon (1600 GMT) on Friday to turn themselves in to the authorities in Georgia to be booked.

Aside from a US$200,000 bond for Trump, Fulton County Superior Court Judge Scott McAfee imposed several conditions in an agreement approved by prosecutors and Trump attorneys.

“The Defendant shall perform no act to intimidate any person known to him or her to be a codefendant or witness in this case or to otherwise obstruct the administration of justice,” McAfee said in a three-page court filing.

“The above shall include, but are not limited to, posts on social media or reposts of posts made by another individual on social media,” the judge said.

McAfee set bond at US$100,000 each for two of Trump’s former campaign attorneys who are co-defendants in the case, John Eastman and Kenneth Chesebro.

Prosecutors have asked the judge to set a trial date of March 4 next year for the election racketeering and conspiracy case against the 77-year-old former president.

Trump, the frontrunner for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination, is facing four criminal trials as he bids for a return to the White House.

Trump was indicted in Georgia on charges of racketeering and a string of election crimes after a sprawling, two-year probe into his efforts to overturn his 2020 defeat to Democrat Joe Biden in the Peach State.

Others facing charges in the alleged conspiracy include Trump’s former personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani and his White House chief of staff, Mark Meadows. AFP