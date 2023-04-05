US YouTube prankster shot in stomach following ‘practical joke’

A US-based YouTube prankster was shot in the stomach following what he called a “simple practical joke” he had played on Sunday.

However, despite the incident in Sterling, Virginia, Tanner Cook told US news website WUSA9 that he would not stop creating such videos as it is his “passion”.

The Classified Goons YouTube channel has nearly 41,000 subscribers, with the last uploaded video on March 28.

Calling themselves “just a couple of ‘bone heads’” according to the YouTube channel description, Mr Cook and his fellow pranksters from Classified Goons often post videos of themselves angering or frustrating strangers, taking their belongings or engaging in disruptive behaviour while filming their prank victims.

Mr Cook, 21, was recording another of these videos when he was allegedly shot by Alan Colie, 31, reported WUSA9, citing court documents.

Loudoun County Sheriff Mike Chapman told WUSA9 that that the shooting was a result of a fight that broke out in the food court between the two men.

One bullet pierced through Mr Cook’s stomach and liver, with the gunfire causing panic among mallgoers.

The Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office in a media statement said its deputies found an adult male victim outside the mall with a gunshot wound after they arrived at the scene.

The victim was treated for injuries by deputies and members of the Loudoun County Combined Fire and Rescue System and transported to a local hospital for treatment.

“At this time, it does not appear that the suspect and the victim were known to each other,” said the Sheriff’s Office, adding that the deputies on the scene also checked the entire mall to ensure no other suspects or victims were present.

In a now-deleted Instagram video purportedly of the incident, at least six policemen holding firearms can be seen approaching a man lying prone on the ground, with an officer kicking away what appears to be a firearm before the group moves to arrest him.

Colie was arrested and charged the same day with aggravated malicious wounding, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony and discharging a firearm within a building.

Mr Cook was critically injured, and remained in the intensive care unit through Monday with his mother by his side.

The mall was then shut down for the remainder of the day, and reopened on Monday.