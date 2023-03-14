US women more likely to bag jobs that pay over $100,000 despite fewer applications

NEW JERSEY – Fewer women than men apply for jobs that pay an annual salary of US$100,000 ($134,400) or more – but those who do are more likely to get hired than their male counterparts, according to fresh data from recruiting software company iCIMS.

Less than 40 per cent of applicants for six-figure roles on the platform were women in February, but they filled more than half the high-paying roles, the company revealed.

Research shows that women tend to hold back from applying for jobs unless they’re 100 per cent qualified for a particular role, whereas men tend to apply for positions even where they don’t meet all the criteria.

Overall, men have applied for jobs on iCIMS at a higher rate than women in recent months – even as economic forecasts have soured and the perceived risks associated with job-hopping have grown.

According to a December survey by iCIMS, which works with some 6,000 organisations, just 13 per cent of women felt very confident they could find a new job in the following three months, compared to 30 per cent of men.

A similar pattern emerged after Covid-19 hit in 2020, according to Ms Rhea Moss, iCIMS’s director of data insights, who said that amid the pandemic-induced economic turmoil, men had been significantly quicker to jump back into job-hunting mode.

Studies have also shown women tend to accept job offers more quickly than men, which may shut down negotiations and exploration of potentially more lucrative options.

Dr Kabrina Chang, professor and associate dean for diversity, equity and inclusion at Boston University’s Questrom School of Business, said although women weren’t applying as often as men, “the women who do apply are super high-quality”.

“Who knows how many more high-quality women are out there who are not applying for a variety of reasons,” she added. BLOOMBERG