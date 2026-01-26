US winter storm triggers most flight cancellations in a single day since Covid pandemic

A snow removal machine is seen working on the tarmac of LaGuardia airport in New York on Jan 25, 2026.

NEW YORK – A massive winter storm sweeping across the US triggered what is shaping up to be one of the worst air travel meltdowns since the Covid-19 pandemic, forcing some major airlines to cancel more than half of their scheduled flights.

More than 16,000 US flights have been cancelled from Jan 23 through Jan 26, according to data from flight-tracking website FlightAware, as the storm pushed into major population centers and snarled airline networks nationwide. Airlines scrapped more than 10,300 US flights on Jan 25 alone, according to FlightAware.

Jan 25 marks the highest number of cancellations since the pandemic, according to aviation analytics firm Cirium. There were 22,751 flights scheduled for March 30, 2020, with 12,143 cancellations.

Carriers with large hubs in the storm’s path were hit especially hard. American Airlines cancelled more than 55 per cent of its Sunday schedule, while JetBlue Airways scrapped more than 70 per cent of flights. Delta Air Lines cut more than 40 per cent, and United Airlines canceled nearly 38 per cent, according to Cirium.

Major airports across the eastern half of the country were effectively shut down. By 10am New York time, more than 80 per cent of departures were cancelled at Newark Liberty International Airport, LaGuardia and John F. Kennedy International Airport, while Washington Reagan National topped 90 per cent cancellations, Cirium data show. Boston Logan, Charlotte Douglas and Chicago O’Hare were also among the hardest hit.

Weather impacts stretched well beyond the North-east. Texas and parts of the South were among the first regions hit, with freezing rain and ice snarling operations at major hubs including Dallas-Fort Worth, Houston and Austin. Data from the Federal Aviation Administration show multiple airport closures across the South and Midwest as of Jan 25 as ice and snow made runways unsafe, contributing to cascading disruptions throughout airline networks.

The storm is expected to continue battering the East through Jan 26. New England could see as much as 46cm of snow, according to the US Weather Prediction Center, with up to a foot possible in New York City. Some of that precipitation may fall as sleet, increasing the risk of heavy icing on roads and runways.

Airlines had begun rolling out contingency plans ahead of the storm. Delta is allowing passengers to rebook flights without fare differences across 41 airports in the South and South-east, including Atlanta, Dallas, Austin, Houston, Charleston and Memphis, through Jan 28. United Airlines is waiving change fees and fare differences for travellers affected at 61 airports, including Boston, Newark and New York’s LaGuardia. BLOOMBERG