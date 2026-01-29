Straitstimes.com header logo

Trump has no qualms weighing in on all matters. So why is he silent about Xi’s military purge?

China’s top generals Zhang Youxia (foreground) and Liu Zhenli (standing, second from left) were ousted on Jan 24.

PHOTO: AFP

Bhagyashree Garekar

  • Trump is silent on Xi Jinping's military purge, despite commenting on other global issues. Analysts believe the US won't exploit China's turmoil.
  • The US defence strategy seeks "respectful relations" with China, ruling out regime change and pursuing "decent peace."
  • Despite Trump's ambiguous Taiwan stance, his administration approved arms sales and supported Taiwan-related Bills, yet China seeks unification.

AUSTIN Unusually for a president known for discussing everything under the sun in speeches, extended news conferences and social media posts, Mr Donald Trump has said nothing about the recent stunning developments inside geopolitical rival China.

Mr Trump, who routinely skewers allies and adversaries alike, has this week held forth on unfolding events in Iran, Cuba and Canada.

