China’s top generals Zhang Youxia (foreground) and Liu Zhenli (standing, second from left) were ousted on Jan 24.

– Unusually for a president known for discussing everything under the sun in speeches, extended news conferences and social media posts, Mr Donald Trump has said nothing about the recent stunning developments inside geopolitical rival China.

Mr Trump, who routinely skewers allies and adversaries alike, has this week held forth on unfolding events in Iran, Cuba and Canada.