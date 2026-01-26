Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent gives a statement during the World Economic Forum (WEF) meeting in Davos, Switzerland, on Jan 19, 2026.

WASHINGTON – The United States will slap 100-percent tariffs on Canadian imports, should Ottawa finalise a new trade deal with China , US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said on Jan 25, amplifying a similar threat from President Donald Trump a day earlier.

“We can’t let Canada become an opening that the Chinese pour their cheap goods into the US,” Mr Bessent said on ABC’s This Week.

During a visit to Beijing on Jan 16, Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney announced a thaw in bilateral relations with China, saying the two countries had struck a “new strategic partnership” and a preliminary trade deal.

Under the deal, China is expected to reduce tariffs on canola imports from Canada by March 1 to around 15 per cent, down from the current 84 per cent.

China will also allow Canadian visitors to enter the country visa‑free. In turn, Canada will import 49,000 Chinese electric vehicles (EVs) under new, preferential tariffs of 6.1 per cent.

The deal came amid a trade war with Canada, with the Trump administration imposing import duties on its northern neighbour.

When This Week host Jonathan Karl asked Mr Bessent to clarify whether the United States would make good on a threat made by Mr Trump on Jan 24 to impose tariffs of 100 per cent on Canadian imports, the Treasury chief, replied: “There’s possibility of 100 per cent tariffs if they do a free trade deal.”

He added that the new tariffs would be imposed “if they go further, if we see that the Canadians are allowing the Chinese to dump goods.” AFP