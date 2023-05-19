US will back training Ukrainian pilots on F-16s, Biden tells G-7 leaders

Ukraine has been pressing its allies to send it F-16 fighter jets that it says are far more effective than Soviet-era jets it currently has. PHOTO: NYTIMES
Updated
1 hour ago
Published
1 hour ago

HIROSHIMA, Japan – US President Joe Biden has informed G-7 leaders at their summit in Japan that Washington will support a joint effort with its allies to train Ukrainian pilots on flying F-16 fighter jets, the Associated Press and CNN reported on Friday.

Ukraine is seeking the American-made warplanes, as it seeks to press on with its biggest advance for months against invading Russian troops before a planned counteroffensive.

It says the F-16s are far more effective than Soviet-era jets it currently has.

Mr Biden told G-7 leaders that decisions on when, how many and who will provide the jets, built by Lockheed Martin, will be made in the coming months, while training is underway, AP reported, citing two people familiar with the matter.

The training will be conducted in Europe, the news agency said.

Western governments have been wary of leaving their own countries undefended by giving away too much equipment.

They have also avoided sending anything that could strike deep into Russian territory and give Moscow a reason to escalate the war. REUTERS

More On This Topic
Ukraine forces complete Patriot air defence training in US
Giving Ukraine F-16 fighter jets could change the course of war

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 076/10/2022, MCI (P) 077/10/2022. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top