US will back training Ukrainian pilots on F-16s, Biden tells G-7 leaders

HIROSHIMA, Japan – US President Joe Biden has informed G-7 leaders at their summit in Japan that Washington will support a joint effort with its allies to train Ukrainian pilots on flying F-16 fighter jets, the Associated Press and CNN reported on Friday.

Ukraine is seeking the American-made warplanes, as it seeks to press on with its biggest advance for months against invading Russian troops before a planned counteroffensive.

It says the F-16s are far more effective than Soviet-era jets it currently has.

Mr Biden told G-7 leaders that decisions on when, how many and who will provide the jets, built by Lockheed Martin, will be made in the coming months, while training is underway, AP reported, citing two people familiar with the matter.

The training will be conducted in Europe, the news agency said.

Western governments have been wary of leaving their own countries undefended by giving away too much equipment.

They have also avoided sending anything that could strike deep into Russian territory and give Moscow a reason to escalate the war. REUTERS