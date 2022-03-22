US warns of potential cyber attacks from Russia, citing 'evolving intelligence'

WASHINGTON (BLOOMBERG) – US President Joe Biden warned that Russia is weighing a cyberattack against the US and urged private businesses to enhance their defences.

Biden said in a Monday (March 21) statement that Russia “could conduct malicious

cyber activity against the United States, including as a response to the unprecedented economic costs we’ve imposed” in response to the Ukraine invasion.

The administration has “evolving intelligence that the Russian government is exploring options for potential cyberattacks,” he added, and said the US private sector should “harden your cyber defence immediately.”

“Most of America’s critical infrastructure is owned and operated by the private sector and critical infrastructure owners and operators must accelerate efforts to lock their digital doors,” he said.

Russian cyberattacks have struggled to successfully target Ukrainian infrastructure since the outset of the war, according to government officials.

British, French and Ukrainian intelligence officials are investigating an apparent cyberattack against ViaSat, according to Reuters, though its unknown whether the Russians were responsible.

Anne Neuberger, the deputy national security adviser for cyber and emerging technology, said in a briefing that “there is no certainty” of an attack but that Biden’s statement was a “call to action.”

“There are cyber attacks that occur every day,” she said, adding that Biden’s warning was intended to focus attention on “critical infrastructure.”

She declined to specify which sectors might be threatened, saying they all needed to “lock their digital doors.”

James Lewis, director of the strategic technologies program at the Center for Strategic and International Studies, said Russia was unlikely to “do something big” in order to avoid US retaliation, but that frustration with its slow military progress against Kyiv might prompt the Kremlin to turn to a smaller cyber attack or ransomware attack.

“This is a wake-up call to people,” he said. “The Russians have explored US critical infrastructure before in very extensive ways.”