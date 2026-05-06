US wants ‘concrete actions’ on Iran from next Iraqi PM

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New Iraqi Prime Minister designate Ali al-Zaidi was put forward as the next leader by Iraq's ruling coalition.

WASHINGTON - The United States is looking for “concrete actions” by Iraq’s next prime minister to distance the state from pro-Iran armed groups before resuming financial shipments and security aid, a senior official said on May 5 .

Iraq’s ruling coalition has put forward Mr Ali al-Zaidi as the next leader and he quickly received a congratulatory call from President Donald Trump, who had threatened to end all US support if former frontrunner Nouri al-Maliki took office.

But a senior US State Department official, speaking on condition of anonymity, said Mr Zaidi must address the “blurry line” between pro-Iran armed groups in the Shia-majority country and the state.

Washington suspended cash payments for oil revenue, which have been handled from the Federal Reserve Bank of New York in an arrangement dating to the aftermath of the 2003 US invasion of Iraq, as well as security assistance over a spate of attacks on US interests.

Resuming full support “would start with expelling terrorist militias from any state institution, cutting off their support from the Iraqi budget (and) denying salary payments to these militia fighters,” the official said.

“Those are the type of concrete actions that would give us confidence and say that there’s a new mindset.”

The official said US facilities in Iraq suffered more than 600 attacks after Feb 28, when the United States and Israel launched their war on Iran.

The attacks have come to a standstill since a shaky April 8 ceasefire between the United States and Iran, with the exception of Iranian strikes in Iraqi Kurdistan.

“I’m not underestimating the severity of the challenge or what it would take to disentangle these relationships. It could start with a clear and unambiguous statement of policy that the terrorist militias are not part of the Iraqi state,” the official said.

“Certain elements of the Iraqi state have continued to provide political, financial and operational cover for these very terrorist militias,” he added.

The United States piled pressure on Iraq after it appeared that Mr Maliki would be the next prime minister. During his previous stint in office, relations deteriorated with Washington over accusations of being too close to Iran’s Shia clerical government and fanning sectarian flames.

Attacks by armed groups in Iraq have struck the US embassy in Baghdad, its diplomatic and logistics facility at the capital’s airport and oil fields operated by foreign companies. AFP