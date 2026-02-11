US Vice-President Vance’s office deletes post referring to ‘Armenian genocide’

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

YEREVAN – The White House on Feb 10 deleted a social media post from Vice-President J.D. Vance’s account that commemorated massacres of Armenians as a “genocide,” saying the message, which contradicts the stance of US-allied Turkey, was posted in error.

Mr Vance, who was on a two-day trip to Armenia, visited the Tsitsernakaberd Armenian Genocide Memorial in the capital Yerevan during the first visit by a US vice president to the South Caucasus republic.

Mr Vance’s official account on X described the visit as intended “to honour the victims of the 1915 Armenian genocide,” and then deleted the post. Mr Vance’s aide who declined to be named said the message was posted in error by staff who were not part of the travelling delegation.

The incident marked the second time in days that the Trump administration has deleted a social media post. Late last week, the White House defended, and then deleted, a post to President Donald Trump’s Truth Social account that included a racist depiction of former president Barack Obama and first lady Michelle Obama as apes.

Mr Trump later told reporters he had not watched the entire video before a White House aide posted it to his account.

The social media post on Feb 10 reflected Mr Vance and his wife Usha’s participation in a ceremonial laying of a wreath of carnations, chrysanthemums and roses at the memorial site, which honours the 1.5 million Armenians who lost their lives in the final years of the Turkish-led Ottoman Empire.

“This is an account managed by staff that primarily exists to share photos and videos of the vice president’s activities,” said a spokesperson for Mr Vance, adding that his views were best described by his own remarks to reporters.

In those remarks, the Republican politician did not use the word “genocide”.

Trump’s ties to Turkey

Turkey accepts that many Armenians living in the Ottoman Empire were killed in clashes with Ottoman forces during World War One, but contests the figures and denies the killings were systematically orchestrated and constitute a genocide.

Although the US Congress and Mr Trump’s predecessor, Mr Joe Biden, have both recognised the 1915 massacres as a genocide, Mr Trump did not use that language in his own statement on the killings in 2025 .

Turkey is a Nato ally of the United States and President Tayyip Erdogan has maintained close ties with Mr Trump, including supporting the US diplomatic initiative on Gaza.

The Turkish foreign ministry and the Armenian embassy in Washington did not respond to a request for comment.

The White House said there had been “no change of policy at this time” since Mr Trump’s 2025 statement on the historical incident, which did not include the word “genocide.

Spokeswoman Karoline Leavitt, asked whether the White House had a broader problem with its social media protocols, said “no.”

The White House’s handling of the situation drew criticism from some Democratic lawmakers and members of the Armenian diaspora in the United States.

“Vance is a coward for deleting this post,” said Mr Alex Galitsky, policy director for the Armenian National Committee of America, an advocacy group, on X, adding that it was an “insult to the memory” of those who had died.

Vance’s visit to Armenia and Azerbaijan

In Armenia, Mr Vance signed a deal with Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan that could pave the way for the US to build a nuclear power plant there.

Asked by a reporter whether his visit to the memorial was intended to recognise a genocide, Mr Vance said: “Obviously, it’s a very terrible thing that happened little over 100 years ago, and something that was just very, very important to them culturally.

“So I thought out of a sign of respect, both for the victims, but also for the Armenian government that’s been a very important partner for us in the region, to Prime Minister Pashinyan, I wanted to go and pay a visit and pay my respects.”

Mr Vance’s visit was aimed at promoting agreements the Trump administration struck with Armenia and Azerbaijan to build towards peace after nearly 40 years of war between the Caucasus rivals.

Mr Trump has presented those diplomatic efforts as among the chief accomplishments of his time in office.

On Feb 10, Mr Vance travelled to Azerbaijan and signed a strategic partnership deal encompassing economic and security cooperation, as Washington seeks to expand its influence in a region where Russia was once the main power broker. REUTERS