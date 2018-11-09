US Vice-President Mike Pence to represent President Trump at Asean Summit in Singapore

WASHINGTON - US Vice-President Mike Pence will be in Singapore next week to attend the Asean Summit on behalf of President Donald Trump, the Vice-President's office said in a press release on Friday (Nov 9).

Mr Pence will also represent President Trump at the Asia Pacific Economic Cooperation (Apec) meetings in Papua New Guinea on Nov 17-18.

"The Vice-President is honoured to represent President Donald Trump at the US-Asean Summit and Apec next week, where he will highlight American leadership in the region and reaffirm our commitment to freedom, economic prosperity, and security in the Indo-Pacific," said Ms Alyssa Farah, press secretary for the Vice-President.

Mr Pence, who is also visiting Japan and Australia, will be meeting Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, Singapore's Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong, India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Papua New Guinea's Prime Minister Peter O'Neill, and Australia's Prime Minister Scott Morrison during his trip.

National Security Advisor John Bolton will join Mr Pence for the US-Asean Summit and East Asia Summit in Singapore and the Apec meetings in Papua New Guinea, the statement added.

This will be Mr Pence's third trip to the region as Vice-President.

"He will reaffirm the President's commitment to the final, fully verified denuclearisation of the Korean Peninsula. He will also deliver the message that authoritarianism, aggression, and the disregard for other nations' sovereignty by any nation in the Indo-Pacific will not be tolerated by the United States," Ms Farah said.