US Vice-president Mike Pence nears speech with potential make-or-break 2024 stakes

WASHINGTON (BLOOMBERG) - Vice-president Mike Pence will make the case for a second term for himself and President Donald Trump on Wednesday (Aug 26), capping a night at the Republican National Convention designed to emphasise the military, law enforcement and public displays of patriotism.

Mr Pence is scheduled to speak from Fort McHenry in Baltimore, the site of a battle in the War of 1812 that inspired Francis Scott Key to write "The Star Spangled Banner."

Mr Trump formally accepts his party's nomination on Thursday. As he has on the previous two nights of the convention, the President is also expected to be part of the programme on Wednesday.

The Vice-president's appearance will involve combat veterans, according to people who asked not to be identified because it is intended as a surprise for viewers, with imagery intended at least in part as criticism of professional athletes who kneel during the national anthem.

Mr Pence will speak in optimistic tones "honouring what makes America great" and outline the accomplishments of the Trump administration compared with "platitudes" from Democratic nominee Joe Biden, Trump campaign spokesman Tim Murtaugh said on a call with reporters on Wednesday.

Republicans have sought to capitalise on US cultural divides and present themselves as defenders of freedom, while portraying Mr Biden as socialists bent on trampling American values. Democrats painted Mr Trump at their convention last week as an incompetent and corrupt chief executive who threatens democracy.

Mr Murtaugh said Mr Pence, who leads the administration's coronavirus task force, will also defend the administration's handing of the pandemic "despite, he will note, a media obsessed with whatever the day-to-day distractions are in the swamp in Washington D.C." - not acknowledging that Mr Trump himself often causes such distractions.

Democrats have hammered Mr Trump for reacting too slowly to the pandemic that has killed more than 179,000 Americans, saying it would disappear and failing to marshal a national response plan. Republicans largely avoided focusing on the virus during their convention until first lady Melania Trump spoke at length on Tuesday night with sympathy for victims, saying her husband "will not rest until he has done all he can to take care of everyone impacted."

Separately on Wednesday, the Justice Department said it requested data from four states led by Democratic governors - New York, New Jersey, Pennsylvania and Michigan - to determine whether orders requiring nursing homes to admit adult coronavirus patients resulted in the deaths of thousands of elderly residents.

The theme of Wednesday night's programme is "land of heroes," and among the scheduled speakers are Texas Representative Dan Crenshaw, a decorated US Navy SEAL veteran, and retired Lieutenant General Keith Kellogg, national security adviser to the Vice-president. Mr Richard Grenell, former acting Director of National Intelligence and US ambassador to Germany, also is scheduled to speak.

"Over the past three and a half years, I have witnessed every major foreign policy and national security decision by the president," Mr Kellogg plans to say, according to excerpts released by the Trump campaign.

"I saw only one agenda and one guiding question when tough calls had to be made: Is this decision right for America?"

Mr Kellogg's comments come as two former Homeland Security officials have appeared in ads by Republican Voters Against Trump suggesting the President is a danger to national security.

Mr Mick McHale, president of the National Association of Police Organisations, is expected to discuss why the group endorsed Mr Trump this year after backing President Barack Obama twice. Also scheduled is Mr Sam Vigil, whose wife was shot and killed in her New Mexico driveway and has supported Mr Trump's "Operation Legend" to deploy federal forces to cities to combat crime, the campaign said.

"Good officers need to know that their elected leaders and the department brass have their backs," McHale will say, according to prepared remarks.

Mr Trump said Wednesday he will send more law enforcement personnel and the National Guard to Kenosha, Wisconsin, where protests and violence have taken place after police shot an unarmed black man, Mr Jacob Blake, in the back. A teenager who has sat in the front row of a Trump rally, according to Buzzfeed, was arrested on Wednesday in connection with a fatal shooting amid the protests.

In a perfect storm of issues colliding, NBA teams staged a wildcat strike to protest Mr Blake's shooting, led by the Bucks, who normally play their home games in Milwaukee just north of Kenosha, and refused to play the league's playoff games on Wednesday. The Milwaukee Brewers baseball team is also not playing on Wednesday.

One of the featured speakers on Wednesday is Mr Clarence Henderson, a civil-rights activist who participated in a 1960 sit-in at a Woolworth lunch counter in Greensboro, North Carolina. He will speak about how Mr Trump "truly cares about Black lives" and "has done more for black Americans in four years than Joe Biden has done in 50," according to the excerpts.

Mr Robert Unanue, chief executive of New Jersey-based Goya Foods Inc, is slated to speak. Mr Trump and his supporters called for people to buy more of the company's products after liberals called for a boycott in response to the Unanue's comments at a roundtable for Hispanic leaders last month that the US was "truly blessed" to have Mr Trump as president.

Also scheduled to speak on Wednesday in their personal capacity are Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany, and White House counselor Kellyanne Conway, one of Mr Trump's longest-serving aides who announced on Sunday she is leaving the administration at the end of the month to focus on her family.

Other speakers include second lady Karen Pence; Ms Lara Trump, campaign adviser and the President's daughter-in-law; and Senator Marsha Blackburn of Tennessee and Senator Joni Ernst of Iowa, who is facing a competitive re-election battle of her own.

South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem, a rising star in the party who hosted Mr Trump at an Independence Day event at Mount Rushmore, is also slated to appear, as well as Representatives Elise Stefanik of New York and Lee Zeldin of New York, both members of Mr Trump's impeachment defence team in the House.

Mr Zeldin will discuss how Mr Trump's coronavirus response delivered supplies for front-line workers, the campaign said.

Sports figures included in the program are former Notre Dame football coach Lou Holtz, an advocate for holding college games despite the pandemic, the campaign said, and former National Football League player Burgess Owens, who is running for Congress in Utah this year but has ties to believers of QAnon, a conspiracy theory.

But the biggest spotlight on Wednesday is for Mr Pence, 61, ahead of his own potential bid for the White House in 2024. Mr Trump tapped Mr Pence in 2016 partly for his pull with White evangelical Christians, especially after a tape surfaced late in the campaign with Mr Trump talking about assaulting women.

The third night of the convention comes as the US Gulf Coast is bracing for Hurricane Laura, which is poised to pummel the Texas-Louisiana border as a devastating Category 4 storm that could inflict as much as US$25 billion (S$34 billion) in damage.